ST MARYS CITY, Md. (WJZ) – A rare discovery coming from St. Mary’s County.
Archeologists dug up a nearly 400-year-old coin. They were looking for St. Mary's Fort, one of the earliest English settlements in the New World, but instead found this.
It has a portrait of King Charles I created by the Royal Mint in the Tower of London around the time the fort was settled in 1634.
No word on what the coin is worth, but undoubtedly a pretty penny.