By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:rare coin, Royal Mint, St Mary's Fort, St. Mary's County, St. Mary’s City, Tower of London

ST MARYS CITY, Md. (WJZ) – A rare discovery coming from St. Mary’s County.

Archeologists dug up a nearly 400-year-old coin. They were looking for St. Mary’s Fort, one of the earliest English settlements in the New World, but instead found this.

It has a portrait of King Charles I created by the Royal Mint in the Tower of London around the time the fort was settled in 1634.

No word on what the coin is worth, but undoubtedly a pretty penny.

CBS Baltimore Staff