BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police announced an arrest in the April 2021 daytime shooting on York Road on Monday.
Keith Betts, 33, was arrested for allegedly shooting a 32-year-old man in his back. Police responded to the 5600 block of York Road on April 22. Once on the scene, they found the victim at a nearby Wendy’s suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.READ MORE: Baltimore Sanitation Worker Killed, Another Injured In Shooting On York Road
Investigators were able to confirm that the shooting did not occur there.
Betts was arrested and taken to Central Booking Intake Facility on May 24. According to online court records, he is being held without bond and faces a number of charges including attempted murder.
The story was originally posted on May 24, 2021.