BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art presented the first U.S. exhibit in over 35 years dedicated to Spanish artist Juan Gris on Monday.
With more than 40 paintings and collages, The Still Lifes of Juan Gris will be on view in Baltimore from Sept. 12 until Jan 9, 2022.
“Juan Gris’s incredible use of and experimentation with color and form reverberate across modern and contemporary art movements,” said Christopher Bedford, the BMA’s Dorothy Wagner Wallis Director. The upcoming exhibition offers a fresh opportunity to examine a daring and deeply accomplished yet lesser-studied artist, providing new insights into the development of Cubism and the evolving narrative of art more broadly. We are delighted to collaborate with the DMA on the creation of this exhibition, and we look forward to engaging our many audiences in the brilliance of Gris’s practice.
The exhibit will highlight the artist’s contributions to the Cubist movement. The featured works capture all of the major periods of the artist’s career and reveal the principal motifs within and evolution of his innovative style.
The exhibition was co-curated by Nicole R. Myers, The Barbara Thomas Lemmon Senior Curator of European Art at the DMA, and Katy Rothkopf, the BMA's The Anne and Ben Cone Memorial Director of the Ruth R. Marder Center for Matisse Studies and Senior Curator of European Painting and Sculpture.
The exhibition includes important loans from The Museum of Modern Art, New York, Philadelphia Museum of Art, National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C., Centre Pompidou, Paris, and Telefónica Collection, and Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía in Madrid, Spain, among others.
