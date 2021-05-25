ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 160 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths Tuesday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate remain at their lowest since the start of the pandemic.
More than 2.77 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell below 2% to 1.98%.READ MORE: First Maryland Vaccine Lottery Winner From Baltimore County
Hospitalizations went down by six, now at 442 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 330 are in acute care and 118 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 458,680 total confirmed cases and 8,838 deaths.
There are 2,789,960 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,936,293 doses so far. Of those, 3,146,333 are first doses with 8,868 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,561,871 second doses, 10,739 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 228,089 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 790 in the last day.READ MORE: Expect Traffic In Annapolis Due To Blue Angels Flyover May 25, 26
The state reports 68.2% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread And Vaccinations
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,978
|(207)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,644
|(602)
|14*
|Baltimore
|65,435
|(1,494)
|36*
|Baltimore City
|52,743
|(1,096)
|23*
|Calvert
|4,208
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,334
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,460
|(234)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,266
|(138)
|2*
|Charles
|10,802
|(194)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,820
|(50)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,720
|(316)
|9*
|Garrett
|2,029
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,510
|(276)
|5*
|Howard
|19,169
|(230)
|6*
|Kent
|1,347
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,712
|(1,497)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|84,813
|(1,464)
|32*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,984
|(46)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,007
|(125)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,601
|(38)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,154
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,531
|(278)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,634
|(153)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,619
|(98)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(50)
|0*
By Age Range and GenderMORE NEWS: Former Md. Attorney General Doug Gansler Announces Run For Governor
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,758
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,243
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,077
|(40)
|1*
|30-39
|78,545
|(98)
|6*
|40-49
|68,357
|(260)
|5*
|50-59
|68,267
|(745)
|28*
|60-69
|45,453
|(1,482)
|18*
|70-79
|24,973
|(2,243)
|40*
|80+
|15,847
|(3,952)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|239,846
|(4,276)
|92*
|Male
|218,674
|(4,555)
|99*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|142,109
|(3,157)
|70*
|Asian (NH)
|11,076
|(303)
|8*
|White (NH)
|161,939
|(4,444)
|98*
|Hispanic
|69,365
|(791)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,381
|(88)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,650
|(48)
|0*