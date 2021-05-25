COVID LATESTCovid positivity rate falls below 2% in Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, covid vaccinations, COVID-19, Health, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 160 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths Tuesday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate remain at their lowest since the start of the pandemic.

More than 2.77 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell below 2% to 1.98%.

Hospitalizations went down by six, now at 442 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 330 are in acute care and 118 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 458,680 total confirmed cases and 8,838 deaths.

There are 2,789,960 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,936,293 doses so far. Of those, 3,146,333 are first doses with 8,868 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,561,871 second doses, 10,739 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 228,089 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 790 in the last day.

The state reports 68.2% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,978 (207) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,644 (602) 14*
Baltimore 65,435 (1,494) 36*
Baltimore City 52,743 (1,096) 23*
Calvert 4,208 (77) 1*
Caroline 2,334 (25) 0*
Carroll 9,460 (234) 5*
Cecil 6,266 (138) 2*
Charles 10,802 (194) 2*
Dorchester 2,820 (50) 1*
Frederick 19,720 (316) 9*
Garrett 2,029 (62) 1*
Harford 16,510 (276) 5*
Howard 19,169 (230) 6*
Kent 1,347 (44) 2*
Montgomery 70,712 (1,497) 46*
Prince George’s 84,813 (1,464) 32*
Queen Anne’s 2,984 (46) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,007 (125) 0*
Somerset 2,601 (38) 0*
Talbot 2,154 (37) 0*
Washington 14,531 (278) 3*
Wicomico 7,634 (153) 0*
Worcester 3,619 (98) 1*
Data not available 0 (50) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 25,758 (3) 0*
10-19 47,243 (6) 1*
20-29 84,077 (40) 1*
30-39 78,545 (98) 6*
40-49 68,357 (260) 5*
50-59 68,267 (745) 28*
60-69 45,453 (1,482) 18*
70-79 24,973 (2,243) 40*
80+ 15,847 (3,952) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 239,846 (4,276) 92*
Male 218,674 (4,555) 99*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 142,109 (3,157) 70*
Asian (NH) 11,076 (303) 8*
White (NH) 161,939 (4,444) 98*
Hispanic 69,365 (791) 15*
Other (NH) 21,381 (88) 0*
Data not available 52,650 (48) 0*

CBS Baltimore Staff