ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Blue Angels will be flying over Annapolis this week as a part of the Naval Academy commencement.
Anne Arundel County Police remind motorists to expect traffic delays in and around the city between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.READ MORE: Coast Guard Establishes Area For Boaters To Watch The Blue Angels Fly During Naval Academy Commencement
On Tuesday, the Blue Angels will be practicing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The show will start at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Blue Angels will also flyover the Naval Academy commencement around 10:04 a.m. Friday, May 28.
The events will affect traffic along the following routes: Taylor Avenue, Rowe Boulevard, Route 450 northbound and southbound in the area of the Naval Academy Bridge, Route 648, Greenbury Point Road and St. Margaret’s Rd.
Communities in the aforementioned areas should be aware that some streets will be closed during the event, including the closing of the U.S. Naval Academy Bridge. Please use caution as increased pedestrian and vehicular traffic is anticipated for the event. Motorists traveling the above routes should expect delays between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm on both May 21st & 22nd.
The U.S. Coast Guard announced maritime closures for the show last week.