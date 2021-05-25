HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The FedEx Ground Station in Hagerstown is looking to bring 600 new package handlers onboard.
The company said it's hiring thousands of people in the U.S. in the coming months as the economy rebounds and online shopping continues to grow.
Package handlers load and unload packages. FedEx said many of the positions could become full-time jobs as the company expands and responds to demand.
The company said benefits include:
- Competitive wages with day, night and weekend shifts available
- Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement
- Paid parental leave
- Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more
Applicants need to be at least 18-years-old, and there are no education requirements. Click here for more information.