ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler announced Tuesday he will seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022.
He released a campaign video on Twitter.READ MORE: More Criminals Are Using 'Ghost' Guns To Commit Violent Crimes In Baltimore, Making It Difficult For Police To Trace
I’m running for Governor because Maryland is facing tremendous challenges right now, and we don’t have a moment to waste. pic.twitter.com/HRF737t1xY
— Doug Gansler (@DougGansler) May 25, 2021READ MORE: Video Shows Man, Timothy Kahl, Crashing Through Havre de Grace Police Station After Threatening to Kill Officers
Gansler previously ran for governor in 2014, but lost in the primary after several controversies came out.
He was elected as the state’s attorney general in 2006 and 2010.MORE NEWS: In-Person Learning Available 4 Days A Week For All Baltimore County Students
Gansler also served as Montgomery County State’s Attorney from 1999 to 2007.