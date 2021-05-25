COVID LATESTMore Than 68% Of All Maryland Adults Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler announced Tuesday he will seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022.

He released a campaign video on Twitter.

Gansler previously ran for governor in 2014, but lost in the primary after several controversies came out.

He was elected as the state’s attorney general in 2006 and 2010.

Gansler also served as Montgomery County State’s Attorney from 1999 to 2007.

CBS Baltimore Staff