FORT MEADE, Md. (WJZ) — At Fort Meade, some U.S. Army soldiers are serving our country through music.

The pandemic darkened many stages and concert halls throughout the country, but covid could not silence the Army Field Band and Soldier’s Chorus, still serving the nation through music.

“There are so many jobs you can do in the army,” said Sgt. Lucy McVeigh, who grew up in Baltimore.

Sargent McVeigh’s unit is a unique one. The Soldier’s Chorus is one of four performing groups in the army field band.

“It’s a rare opportunity to get to use these talents in such a meaningful way and serve your country with them,” said McVeigh.

They usually tour on the road but covid put a stop to their travel.

“We had to come back to Fort Meade but our mission continued with our virtual mission,” said Army Field Band captain Joel Dubois.

Now, they put their performances online.

“Within ten days of stopping their last tour, the studio was set up and they were starting to record shows. And since then they’ve reached over a hundred million people,” said McVeigh.

“It’s very satisfying to know that there are people out there who are listening,” said Dubois.