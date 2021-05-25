ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin ball launched “Transform Howard,” a digital equity initiative to expand digital inclusion and increase community access to the internet on Monday.

“Transform Howard is our blueprint for digital equity and inclusion in Howard County,” said Ball. “This initiative builds on the progress we’ve already made to expand broadband during the pandemic but will take us into the future where Howard County is a national model for digital inclusion. We know how critical digital access is to our community – no matter your age or ability, because it provides great opportunities for our residents and businesses to learn and grow. The new website is just one step we’re taking to improve digital inclusion in Howard County and make online services more accessible to our residents and businesses. We’re always looking for ways to make the online experience better. For so many people our website is their first interaction with the County and we want to make a good impression. The new site is more accessible to people of all ages and abilities and makes our most requested services one click away.”

Transform Howard aims to transform the county into a national model for digital inclusion. However, the main goal is to ensure all residents have access to the internet. Howard County started a study to determine areas of digital needs across the county.

A mailed survey will be coming in the near future and the county is encouraging residents to complete and return the survey when received.

The study will result in a strategic plan to minimize the digital divide over the next 3 to 5 years.

Howard County also revealed a new site that is said to be friendly on every device.

“The pandemic has shifted how we work and learn significantly, and now is our chance to be leaders in digital inclusion and address the gaps in digital access throughout Howard County,” said Brandee Ganz, Director of the Department of Technology and Communication Services. “To be successful, residents need access to the digital world. Howard County is committed to ensuring all of our residents can thrive in this new way of doing business.”

You can learn more about Transform Howard and visit the new site here.