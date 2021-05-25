COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland football will open the 2021 Big Ten slate at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 17 to take on Illinois.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept 18. The exact kick-off time and television designation will be announced at a later time.
This game will mark Maryland's first-ever contest at Memorial Stadium. With this trip to Illinois, the Terps will have played at every Big Ten school.
This will be the second matchup between the schools. Maryland won against them at home in 2018 with a final score of 63-33.
