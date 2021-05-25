ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Maryland began its $40,000 daily lottery drawings for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 Tuesday.

“Get your shot for a shot to win,” Hogan said, during a press conference last week.

The first winner was from Baltimore County.

Today's $40,000 VaxCash Winner is from Baltimore County, MD!

Learn more about the promotion here: https://t.co/cUK1ERVCdF #VAXtoWin pic.twitter.com/hFbHj4SP8P — Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) May 25, 2021

The drawing Tuesday is the first of 40 consecutive days of drawings for a $40,000 prize. On July 4, a final drawing will be made for a grand prize of $400,000.

The $2 million prize pool is to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The drawings will be conducted using a computer program that randomly selects a number from within the range of numbers provided to the lottery by Maryland’s health department.

To be eligible, a participant must be a resident who is 18 and over who has been vaccinated in Maryland.

Several other states also are holding lottery promotions to encourage people to get vaccinated, including New York, Ohio and Oregon. If you got your vaccine at a federally-run site, like the FEMA site at the Greenbelt Metro, you are not eligible.

The Kentucky Lottery gave out coupons for a free lottery ticket to adults who received a shot at Kroger or Walmart.

The Governor’s Office answered these FAQs in a statement:

How do I enter?

Entry is simple: All you have to do is be a Maryland resident and get at least one vaccination for COVID-19 in Maryland. There are no extra steps. Certain employees of the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Lottery, as well as certain vendor employees are not eligible. See official rules for details.

What if I am already vaccinated? Am I still eligible?

Yes. Maryland residents who have received at least one vaccination for COVID-19 administered in Maryland at any time are eligible.

Can my kids enter?

Winners must be at least 18 years of age.

How will you conduct the drawings?

The drawings will be conducted using a random number generator – a computer program that will randomly select a number from within the range of those provided to the Maryland Lottery by the Maryland Department of Health. The Maryland Lottery will not have anyone’s name. We’ll be drawing numbers only.

How will I be notified if I won?

Winners will first receive a notification from the Maryland Department of Health, which will send each winner a “$2 Million VaxCash Promotion Authorization Form” that will allow the Maryland Department of Health to release information to the Maryland Lottery. Winners must sign and return the authorization form to the Maryland Department of Health in order to accept the prize. By signing and returning the form, winners will give the Maryland Department of Health consent to provide their names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses to the Maryland Lottery so that the Lottery can contact winners to guide them through the claims process.

How will the Maryland Lottery know that I have been vaccinated? How is my personal data being protected?

The Maryland Department of Health maintains the records and personal data of those who have had COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Maryland within a secure computer system. The Maryland Lottery has no access to that system. The Maryland Department of Health will randomly assign a number to each person for the purposes of this promotion.

Each day, the Maryland Department of Health will report to the Maryland Lottery the total number of Maryland residents 18 or older who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination administered in Maryland that was received and accepted as valid in the Immunization Information System, ImmuNet. This report will not include anyone’s identity or other personal information.

The Maryland Lottery will use a random number generator to draw a winning number each day from within the range provided by the Maryland Department of Health. The Maryland Department of Health will then make the initial contact with winners. The Maryland Lottery will only receive the winners’ names and contact information after they have signed and returned their “$2 Million VaxCash Promotion Authorization Form” to the Maryland Department of Health.

The Maryland Lottery will then guide the winners through its standard prize claiming process, which requires each winner to provide a copy of their Social Security Number, a valid photo ID, and a signed Maryland Lottery claim form. Prizes can be claimed by mail or in person, by appointment only at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

Can I remain anonymous if I win?

The winners of this promotion will be permitted to remain anonymous. For winners from larger towns with populations of 60,000 or more, the location of the winners’ hometowns will be published. For winners from smaller towns, only the winners’ home counties will be published.

What if I was vaccinated out of state?

The drawings are open to Maryland residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination administered in Maryland. The State of Maryland does not have access to vaccination records from other jurisdictions.

Do I have to pay taxes on my winnings?

For tax purposes, the prize will be treated like any other Maryland Lottery prize. For all prizes larger than $5,000, taxes are automatically deducted (24% for federal tax and 8.95% for Maryland resident state tax). Outstanding obligations to state and child support arrears will be deducted from the prizes if winners owe any such debts. The Maryland Lottery encourages the winners of all large prizes to consider speaking with a qualified tax professional.

If I had more than one COVID-19 shot, do I have more than one chance to win? Can I win more than once?

No. Each Maryland resident who has had at least one COVID-19 vaccination administered in Maryland will be listed in the Maryland Department of Health’s system only once and is included in every drawing thereafter. But each person is only eligible to win once.

Is there a deadline to participate in the drawings?

The last drawing of the promotion will be held on July 4, 2021. You must be vaccinated, and a record of your vaccination must be received and accepted as valid in the State of Maryland’s Immunization Information System, ImmuNet, by 11:59:59 p.m. on July 3, 2021 to be eligible.

What if I don’t want to participate in the drawings?

Winners who do not wish to accept the prize may decline when they are contacted by the Maryland Department of Health.

Where is the money coming from to pay for this promotion? Will it affect education funding?

The prize money will be paid from the Maryland Lottery’s Marketing Fund, which is used for advertising and promotions. The money has already been allocated to the Maryland Lottery for that purpose, and the VaxCash Promotion will not reduce the amount of the Maryland Lottery’s contributions to public schools and other state programs.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)