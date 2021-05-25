BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore bars were featured on Esquire Magazine’s “Best Bars in America” list — Fadensonnen and Ministry of Brewing.
Esquire reviewers described Fadensonnen, at 3 West 23rd Street, as an "elegantly rustic courtyard" that features natural-wine, beer, and sake.
"An artsy, agrarian edge percolates among the bottles and the crowd," the reviewer stated. "For those who ever doubted that Baltimore could be cool, just have a shot here," the reviewer stated.
While Ministry of Brewing, a church-turned-brewery in Upper Fells Point at 1900 East Lombard Street, was highlighted for its ambiance and also it’s creative Lemon Basil Blonde Ale and 9.9 percent ABV stout.