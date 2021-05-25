Getting right to the point, the Memorial Day holiday weekend is now looking 50% better. I mentioned yesterday that two big weather computer models were in disagreement about this time period.
The Euro was fairly optimistic, the GFS, not so much.
As of this morning, the forecast for Sunday and Monday has sun returning on Sunday and even brighter skies on Monday. Temperature-wise, we will still be on the cool side Sunday with a high below normal at 70°. But in the returning sun not too bad. Look toward a mild 80° on Monday.
Counting Friday as part of the weekend "2 out 4" isn't bad!
Friday we are still looking for gray and damp conditions. With a gray, quite cool, and wet outlook for Saturday. So this begs the question: could we trend better at the start of the weekend too? That will take a big turnaround in a lot of factors.
That moist air is still coming in. And painting with a broad brush the reason for the later weekend change is rain getting out of here quicker. Let's hope nothing stalls that slug of moisture and hangs it up on the coast. And it does not appear that mechanism is there.
We will check it again tomorrow but right now we will take that small win!