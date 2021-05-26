BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools announced that failing students will not have to repeat a grade on Tuesday.
The district said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many students experienced challenges and interruptions in their learning. Additionally, they recognize the difficult year students have had and the pandemic's impact on academic performance, progress and social-emotional wellbeing.
Because of this, officials believe it would unfair to retain students. The district said that grading practices will be adjusted to provide a personalized, multi-year learning plan to support students in completing unfinished learning and allowing them to earn the credits they need for graduation.
For this school year, parents should expect to see the following changes on students final report card:
• PreK, K & 1: No change
• Grades 2-5: Replace Unsatisfactory (U) with Not Completed (NC)
• Grades 6-8: Replace Fail (F) with Not Completed (NC)
• Grades 9-12 & IB: Replace Fail (F) with No Credit (NC)