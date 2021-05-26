COVID LATESTCovid positivity rate continues to fall in Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a critically missing man last seen in Essex, MD.

Wallace Bonaparte Jr., 66, was last seen today around 5:45 p.m. on High Seas Ct. He may be driving a burgundy 2016 Honda Accord with MD tag: 84875CF.

He is 120 pounds and reportedly suffers from cognitive impairment.

If seen, please call 911 or the Essex precinct at 410-887-0220.

