ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 198 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths Tuesday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate remain at their lowest since the start of the pandemic.
More than 2.81 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 1.87%.
Hospitalizations went down by 10, now at 432 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 312 are in acute care and 120 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 458,878 total confirmed cases and 8,846 deaths.
There are 2,810,510 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,972,544 doses so far. Of those 3,162,034 are first doses with 8,868 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,561,871 second doses, 10,739 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 229,695 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in the last day.
The state reports 68.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,989
|(209)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,685
|(608)
|14*
|Baltimore
|65,494
|(1,501)
|36*
|Baltimore City
|52,759
|(1,103)
|23*
|Calvert
|4,209
|(77)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,336
|(25)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,464
|(234)
|5*
|Cecil
|6,281
|(138)
|2*
|Charles
|10,820
|(194)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,821
|(51)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,736
|(316)
|9*
|Garrett
|2,030
|(62)
|1*
|Harford
|16,525
|(276)
|5*
|Howard
|19,185
|(230)
|6*
|Kent
|1,347
|(44)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,743
|(1,497)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|84,876
|(1,468)
|32*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,988
|(46)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,010
|(125)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,605
|(38)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,155
|(37)
|0*
|Washington
|14,546
|(278)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,651
|(153)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,623
|(98)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(38)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,809
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,277
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,142
|(40)
|1*
|30-39
|78,611
|(98)
|6*
|40-49
|68,399
|(261)
|5*
|50-59
|68,308
|(748)
|28*
|60-69
|45,483
|(1,490)
|18*
|70-79
|24,996
|(2,242)
|40*
|80+
|15,853
|(3,956)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|240,041
|(4,286)
|92*
|Male
|218,837
|(4,560)
|99*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|142,295
|(3,167)
|70*
|Asian (NH)
|11,085
|(305)
|8*
|White (NH)
|162,096
|(4,459)
|98*
|Hispanic
|69,423
|(791)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|21,401
|(88)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,578
|(36)
|0*