COVID LATESTCovid positivity rate continues to fall in Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 198 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths Tuesday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate remain at their lowest since the start of the pandemic.

More than 2.81 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 1.87%.

Hospitalizations went down by 10, now at 432 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 312 are in acute care and 120 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 458,878 total confirmed cases and 8,846 deaths.

There are 2,810,510 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 5,972,544 doses so far. Of those 3,162,034 are first doses with 8,868 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,561,871 second doses, 10,739 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 229,695 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,  in the last day.

The state reports 68.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,989 (209) 1*
Anne Arundel 43,685 (608) 14*
Baltimore 65,494 (1,501) 36*
Baltimore City 52,759 (1,103) 23*
Calvert 4,209 (77) 1*
Caroline 2,336 (25) 0*
Carroll 9,464 (234) 5*
Cecil 6,281 (138) 2*
Charles 10,820 (194) 2*
Dorchester 2,821 (51) 1*
Frederick 19,736 (316) 9*
Garrett 2,030 (62) 1*
Harford 16,525 (276) 5*
Howard 19,185 (230) 6*
Kent 1,347 (44) 2*
Montgomery 70,743 (1,497) 46*
Prince George’s 84,876 (1,468) 32*
Queen Anne’s 2,988 (46) 1*
St. Mary’s 6,010 (125) 0*
Somerset 2,605 (38) 0*
Talbot 2,155 (37) 0*
Washington 14,546 (278) 3*
Wicomico 7,651 (153) 0*
Worcester 3,623 (98) 1*
Data not available 0 (38) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 25,809 (3) 0*
10-19 47,277 (6) 1*
20-29 84,142 (40) 1*
30-39 78,611 (98) 6*
40-49 68,399 (261) 5*
50-59 68,308 (748) 28*
60-69 45,483 (1,490) 18*
70-79 24,996 (2,242) 40*
80+ 15,853 (3,956) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 240,041 (4,286) 92*
Male 218,837 (4,560) 99*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 142,295 (3,167) 70*
Asian (NH) 11,085 (305) 8*
White (NH) 162,096 (4,459) 98*
Hispanic 69,423 (791) 15*
Other (NH) 21,401 (88) 0*
Data not available 52,578 (36) 0*

CBS Baltimore Staff