UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) – A Silver Spring man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a homicide in December 2020, Prince Georges’s County Police said.
Everton Lewis, 37, of the 3300 block of Teagarden Circle, is charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as other charges, police said. He is charged with allegedly fatally shooting Antoneil Hunter, 34, of Temple Hills on Dec. 26, police said.
Officers responded to the 6800 block of Red Top Circle in Takoma Park about 11 p.m. for a shooting and found Hunter with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lewis and Hunter knew each other before and got into an argument that escalated, police said.
Lewis is being held on a no-bond status in the county Department of Corrections.
Everton Lewis. Credit: Prince George’s County Police
