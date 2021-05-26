ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJZ/AP) — Former Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia, a former Navy secretary and one of the Senate’s most influential military experts, has died at age 94.
His longtime chief of staff Susan A. Magill says he died Tuesday of heart failure at home in Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and daughter at his side. The Republican Warner was elected to the Senate in 1978 and served five terms.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: State Positivity Rate Continues To Fall
Current Virginia Senator Mark Warner, John Warner’s Democratic successor in the Senate, tweeted his condolences Wednesday morning.
I'm devastated to hear of the passing of my dear friend John Warner. To me, he was the gold standard in Virginia. I will forever be grateful for his friendship and mentorship. I'll miss you, John. pic.twitter.com/5CFaEIEuSm
— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 26, 2021READ MORE: Suddenly Sisters: How DNA Brought Together Two Women
Warner announced in 2007 that he would not run again in 2008. Warner was a former secretary of the Navy and for a time was chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Warner was also married to actor Elizabeth Taylor from 1976 to 1982.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Feds Talk Expansion Of Baltimore Firearms Prosecution Program
© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.