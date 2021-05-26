COVID LATESTCovid positivity rate continues to fall in Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Two Baltimore residents were arrested and charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting May 5, Baltimore Police said.

Keisha Clark, 44, and Tyrelle Love Fields, 37, both were arrested in the 500 block of Dolphin Street without incident, police said.

On May 5 at 2:04 p.m., officers found a 49-year-old man shot in the leg and arm in the 700 block of North Paca Street. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Keisha Clark. Credit: Baltimore Police

Tyrelle Love Fields. Credit: Baltimore Police

