BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering his fourth year in the league and it’s around this time when teams begin to lock in their young quarterbacks to contract extensions. The Ravens and Jackson haven’t agreed to a new deal yet, but when the quarterback was asked about the situation on Wednesday he said he wants to remain in the city long-term.

“I would love to be here forever,” Jackson said Wednesday in a media session. “I love Baltimore. I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building. Hopefully, we’ll be making something happen pretty soon or whenever.”

Jackson told reporters that he has had conversations with general manager Eric DeCosta in recent months and that the two appear to be on the same page. But, Jackson also pointed out that he’s not really focused on his contract at the moment, instead preparing for the upcoming season.

“To be honest with you, I’m really focused on the season. I’m focusing on trying to win,” Jackson said. “I’m not really worrying about whether it gets done this year or next year. I’m just trying to build and stack. We’re going to see. I don’t know yet.”

The Ravens exercised Jackson’s fifth-year option earlier this offseason so there is still plenty of time for a deal to get done. After winning MVP in 2019 and leading the Ravens to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, Jackson is likely in line for a big pay raise. The most recent quarterback to sign a contract extension was Dallas Cowboys starter Dak Prescott who signed a four-year $160 million deal this offseason. That contract carried $126 million in guarantees, just below what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got last season as part of his mega-deal.

Jackson said last summer after Mahomes signed that contract that he had to win a Super Bowl because he wants to get to that level. With an upgraded receiving corps, the organization hopes that will be the case in Year 4 as the Ravens currently have the fourth-best odds to win next year’s Super Bowl.