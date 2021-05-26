COVID LATESTCovid positivity rate continues to fall in Maryland
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Maryland Weather, Severe Weather, Weather Alerts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for several parts of Maryland through 5:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, St. Marys, Somerset, Talbot, Washington, Wicomico and Worcester counties and Baltimore City until 10 p.m.

Storms are moving east at 20 mph with 70 mph wind gusts possible and one-inch hail.

