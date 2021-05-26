BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for several parts of Maryland through 5:45 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince Georges County in MD until 5:45pm. #WJZ #mdwxREAD MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your First Monthly Check Come?
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) May 26, 2021
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, St. Marys, Somerset, Talbot, Washington, Wicomico and Worcester counties and Baltimore City until 10 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for #Maryland through 10 P.M. @TurkWJZ and I will see you at 4, 5, 6 & 7! The main threats are damaging winds and large hail. #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/jNbDDNoRx1
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) May 26, 2021
Storms are moving east at 20 mph with 70 mph wind gusts possible and one-inch hail.READ MORE: Everton Lewis, of Silver Spring, Arrested For Alleged Fatal Shooting In December 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Frederick & Carroll Counties through 4:45 P.M. Storms are moving east at 20 mph with 70 MPH wind gusts and 1” hail possible. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/KnizOeXkUh
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) May 26, 2021
A strong cell over Taneytown and northern Carroll County right now. Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect there until 4:45 P.M. 60 MPH wind gusts and hail are possible. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/DxlljJp5sJ
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) May 26, 2021
MORE NEWS: Keisha Clark, Tyrelle Love Fields Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man May 5 In Baltimore