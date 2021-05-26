BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore announced an expansion of Project Exile, a firearms prosecution program for the city Wednesday morning.
There will be more state and local prosecutors assigned to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The new hires are dedicated to prosecuting gun crimes in federal court, said Jonathan Lenzner, acting State’s Attorney for Maryland.READ MORE: Former Virginia Sen. John Warner Dies At 94, Married Elizabeth Taylor
The move was made possible with an increase in state funding.
“All of us standing here today find that the levels of gun violence in Baltimore is totally unacceptable,” said Lenzner, standing with Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Patty McLane, the supervisor of Project Exile.
Project Exile is a collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement to prosecute certain gun-related crimes in the U.S. District Court.READ MORE: Wednesday's Maryland Vax Lottery Winner Is From Baltimore
Governor Larry Hogan celebrated the expansion, saying he authorized the funding to reduce gun crime in the city.
“I have repeatedly stressed the need for real action to get the shooters and murderers off the streets of Baltimore City. We are again expanding Project Exile to enable federal prosecutors to charge repeat violent offenders with federal crimes so we can put them behind bars to serve real time,” Hogan said.
Hogan authorized the funding for the expansion through the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.
MORE NEWS: Baltimore Mayor Announces $9.6M In Housing Upgrades For Seniors