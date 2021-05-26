FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) – The Frederick Health Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a woman inside the Frederick Wawa on Route 40 Sunday.
The dog is described as a pit bull type with possibly a light brindle color. A Black man, possibly named Josh, accompanied the dog, the department said.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Searching For Critically Missing Man, Wallace Bonaparte Jr., Last Seen In Essex
If the dog cannot be found, the victim may need to receive a series of post-exposure rabies vaccinations.
If the dog is found, it would need to be quarantined for 10 days to monitor its health. If the dog is verified as being in good health 10 days after the bite, the victim will not need to receive the vaccinations. Quarantines usually occur in the owner’s home.READ MORE: House Fire Reported In Howard County, Possible Lightning Strike
The department is asking that the dog’s owner or anyone with information about the animal to call 301-600-1544.
If someone is bitten or scratched by a dog or cat, the department asks people to get contact information from the animal’s owner so that appropriate action may be taken to ensure the animal’s health. Bites can be reported to Animal Control at the above number. Anyone needing to report possible human exposure to rabies can call 301-600-3342. For general rabies questions, call Environmental Health Services at 301-600-1717. Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/RABIES for more information.MORE NEWS: Maryland Targets Five Baltimore Zip Codes In Push to Vaccinate 70% of Adults By Memorial Day