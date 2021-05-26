BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The wait is over. The winners of the largest prize in the history of the Maryland Lottery have claimed their $731.1 million prize.

They are remaining anonymous and have nicknamed themselves “The Power Pack” after buying one winning Powerball ticket for the Jan. 20 drawing at the Coney Market in Lonaconing in Allegheny County.

The winners chose the $546.8 million lump sum cash option, from which $366.6 million in federal and state taxes was deducted.

The winner who purchased the Quick Pick ticket couldn’t believe it and told the rest of the Power Pack, “This can’t be right. I’m going to work.”

The Power Pack told lottery officials they have no plans to change their lifestyles. They would like to invest the money to take care of their families and positively impact their communities “for generations to come.”

Although it took the winners four months after the drawing to come forward, they still had plenty of time. The deadline to claim was July 21. Maryland Lottery winners have 182 days after the drawing date to claim prizes.

The $731.1 million jackpot was the fourth-largest in Powerball history and sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history. It is by far the largest prize in the Maryland Lottery’s history, easily outdistancing the $218.6 million share of a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot claimed anonymously by The Three Amigos in the March 30, 2012, drawing.

The Jan. 20 drawing marked Maryland’s first Powerball win since 2011 and third overall. The previous two Powerball jackpot prizes in the state were $128.8 million in December 2011 in Elkton, Cecil County and $108.8 million in September 2011 in Abingdon, Harford County.

Earlier this year, Coney Market received a $100,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.