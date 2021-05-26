BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When Kimberly and Sierra had their DNA test and they hoped to find a clue to their past.
Instead, they found each other.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: State Positivity Rate Continues To Fall
“I noticed that it said, Sister. And I said, ‘Sister!,” Kimberly said.
“A message popped up, and it said, “Hi. I think we’re sisters.’ And I was like, ‘Wait a minute, what?” Sierra said.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Feds Talk Expansion Of Baltimore Firearms Prosecution Program
Rick Ritter: Did you believe it at first? Did you think it was fake?
“It was a very emotional for us, because for one of us, it meant that the life we had known wasn’t true,” Kimberly said.MORE NEWS: Man Shot In Bus Stop Robbery Near Baltimore's Penn Station
On WJZ tonight at 11 p.m., you will hear their surprising story and how by chance they became suddenly sisters.