By Rick Ritter
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When Kimberly and Sierra had their DNA test and they hoped to find a clue to their past.

Instead, they found each other.

“I noticed that it said, Sister. And I said, ‘Sister!,” Kimberly said.

“A message popped up, and it said, “Hi. I think we’re sisters.’ And I was like, ‘Wait a minute, what?” Sierra said.

Rick Ritter: Did you believe it at first? Did you think it was fake?

“It was a very emotional for us, because for one of us, it meant that the life we had known wasn’t true,” Kimberly said.

On WJZ tonight at 11 p.m., you will hear their surprising story and how by chance they became suddenly sisters.

