SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WJZ) — A couple was gunned down in their own front yard in Springfield, Virginia Wednesday morning.
Police said they were shot and killed at point-blank range in the 800 block of Flint Street around 9 a.m. Other family members were inside the home when the shooting took place. No one else was hurt.READ MORE: Owner Of Dog That Bit Woman In Frederick Wawa Sought
So far, no arrests have been made.
The suspect or suspects drove off in a silver or white 2018 four-door Nissan, possibly with Maryland plates.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Searching For Critically Missing Man, Wallace Bonaparte Jr., Last Seen In Essex
Officers are on scene of a shooting in the 8000 block of Flint Street in Springfield. Preliminarily, suspect(s) left the scene in a silver, or white 2018 Nissan 4 door, please avoid the area. Update to follow #FCPD pic.twitter.com/M3rE1MkVsw
— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 26, 2021MORE NEWS: House Fire Reported In Howard County, Possible Lightning Strike