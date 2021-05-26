COVID LATESTCovid positivity rate continues to fall in Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Fatal Shooting, Springfield, Virginia

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WJZ) — A couple was gunned down in their own front yard in Springfield, Virginia Wednesday morning.

Police said they were shot and killed at point-blank range in the 800 block of Flint Street around 9 a.m. Other family members were inside the home when the shooting took place. No one else was hurt.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The suspect or suspects drove off in a silver or white 2018 four-door Nissan, possibly with Maryland plates.

