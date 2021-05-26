Let’s quickly take a glance at the upcoming holiday weekend. And it is, I think, good news. We are still looking at a 50/50 split with Friday, and Saturday problematic.
The outlook continues to read gray, damp, and cool. On the other hand the change made to the Sunday-Monday time period of clearing and milder still looks solid.
Granted the early part of the weekend has not improved but conversely, the second part of the weekend now looks a lot more solid. Another check tomorrow.
Now to the immediate subject of this blog and that is the potential of severe weather later today. The Storm Prediction Center has now upped our threat from “marginal” to “severe.” That is a pretty good jump up.
Our modeling shows the "witching hours" to be between 3 P.M. and 10 P.M. with showers and potential thunderstorms coming in a couple of waves.
In other words stay weather aware. Checking back here at wjz.com around 2 P.M. would be a good start. Lets all see how the weather scene looks at the doorway to the heat, and instability of the afternoon. Just remember “weather aware” just isn’t something that sounds trendy, it is the real deal. Just like those potential issues.