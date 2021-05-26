COVID LATESTCovid positivity rate continues to fall in Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland vaccination lottery winner Wednesday is from Baltimore City.

Maryland begas its vaccine lottery Tuesday. For 40 days, the state partnered with Maryland Lottery will give away $40,000.

A grand prize drawing will be held on July 4th for $400,000.

