BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland vaccination lottery winner Wednesday is from Baltimore City.
Maryland begas its vaccine lottery Tuesday. For 40 days, the state partnered with Maryland Lottery will give away $40,000.
A grand prize drawing will be held on July 4th for $400,000.
Today's $40,000 VaxCash Winner is from Baltimore City!
Learn more about the promotion here: https://t.co/cUK1ERVCdF #VAXtoWin pic.twitter.com/bSe4TpmuDV
— Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) May 26, 2021