By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources Police announced that they have identified the unresponsive woman found at Sandy Point State Park on Sunday as 42-year-old Geeta Stowe.

Officials confirmed that Stowe, of Linthicum Heights, died yesterday as a result of her injuries. Her family was found and notified.

READ MORE: Police Need Help Identifying Woman Found Unresponsive At Sandy Point State Park

Officers were called to the state park around 1:38 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they learned the woman was pulled from the water and was unconscious. She was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Officials were able to identify her after releasing photos of her tattoos.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

 

