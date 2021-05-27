URBANA, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Phiana Marie Siguenza, a 13-year-old girl missing from Urbana, Maryland.
Police say she was last seen wearing a gray tank top, flower shorts and white tennis shoes. Siguenza is five foot one and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who might have seen her or knows where she is is asked to contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case #21-049112.
