By CBS Baltimore Staff
LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were killed in a two-car crash at an intersection in Lothian early Thursday morning, Anne Arundel County Police said. One man is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police responded to the collision at the intersection of Lower Pindall Road and Southern Maryland Boulevard shortly before 1 a.m. Police said a Chevy Equinox was trying to cross Southern Maryland Boulevard when it was hit by a Dodge Charger.

The driver and passenger of the Equinox were pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The driver of the Charger was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police identified the two people killed as 23-year-old Leah Mae Foster of Chesapeake Beach, and 21-year-old Nicholas Raymond Harris of Lothian.

Investigators believe the driver of the Equinox didn’t yield the right of way. An investigation is ongoing.

