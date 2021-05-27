CENTREVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said a 49-year-old Baltimore woman died in a hit-and-run crash on Route 50 in Centreville, Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to the collision at the west lane of Route 50 near Nesbit Road around 3 p.m.
Police said Tobethla Norman was heading west on Route 50 near Nesbit Road when she tried to pass a box truck by using the left shoulder of the road.
Norman hit the box truck while trying to return to the road and lost control. Her car then went down an embankment, where it hit multiple trees before stopping. Police said the driver of the box truck did not stay on the scene.
Norman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team said an investigation is ongoing.