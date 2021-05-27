QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY (WJZ) — A fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a Baltimore woman closed Route 50 west at Nesbitt Road, closing all westbound lanes for hours and backing up traffic for nearly seven miles, according to the Department of Emergency Services.
The closure happened shortly after 3 p.m. when an SUV overturned. Highway officials said all lanes will be closed for two to four hours. It was nearly 9 p.m. by the time all lanes were reopened.READ MORE: Mohammed Choudhury Named New Maryland State Schools Superintendent
Route 50 Westbound is Closed at Nesbit Road and traffic is being detoured on route 18. Please avoid the area and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/kIxQRZndgK
— Queen Anne's Co. DES (@QueenAnneEM) May 27, 2021
Highway officials say traffic is backed up for nearly seven miles. Traffic is being detoured to Route 18.
UPDATE Queen Anne's County US 50 West at Nesbit Road. All lanes remain closed w/traffic backed up for nearly 7 miles. Southbound US 301 is closed at MD 18, along with WB US 50 at Md 18 to free trapped traffic prior to incident.READ MORE: Transportation Officials Urging Drivers To Take Responsibility On The Road
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) May 27, 2021
MORE NEWS: 517 More COVID Deaths Added To Maryland's Total After They Were Previously Miscoded
REOPENED- Queen Anne’s Co – MD 18 S OF NESBIT RD; All lanes closed for crash #MDTraffic #MDOTnews kb
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) May 28, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now