By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Maryland Traffic, Queen Anne's County, Route 50

QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY (WJZ) — A fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a Baltimore woman closed Route 50 west at Nesbitt Road, closing all westbound lanes for hours and backing up traffic for nearly seven miles, according to the Department of Emergency Services.

The closure happened shortly after 3 p.m. when an SUV overturned. Highway officials said all lanes will be closed for two to four hours. It was nearly 9 p.m. by the time all lanes were reopened.

Highway officials say traffic is backed up for nearly seven miles. Traffic is being detoured to Route 18.

