JOPPATOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Harford County on Wednesday night.
Harford County Deputies responded to a call for a reported accident on Falconer Road shortly after 10 p.m. Once on the scene, deputies found a 2016 Toyota RAV-4 overturned in the northbound lane.
The driver, Aman Singh Sihota, 58, of Joppa, was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.
A preliminary investigation shows that Sihota was traveling southbound on Falconer Road before hitting a curb. His car spun into the left lane and struck a tree before overturning.
Officials believe that speed was a factor. Sihota was not wearing a seatbelt.
Investigators said the investigation is still ongoing.
