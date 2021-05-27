COVID LATESTMore Than 69% Of Maryland Residents Received At Least 1 Dose Of The Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
JOPPATOWNE, Md. (WJZ) —  A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Harford County on Wednesday night.

Harford County Deputies responded to a call for a reported accident on Falconer Road shortly after 10 p.m. Once on the scene, deputies found a 2016 Toyota RAV-4 overturned in the northbound lane.

The driver, Aman Singh Sihota, 58, of Joppa, was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

A preliminary investigation shows that Sihota was traveling southbound on Falconer Road before hitting a curb. His car spun into the left lane and struck a tree before overturning.

Officials believe that speed was a factor. Sihota was not wearing a seatbelt.

Investigators said the investigation is still ongoing.

