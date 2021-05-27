BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh released a guide for tenants who are going to be facing eviction, particularly for those who couldn’t pay rent during the pandemic.
"Residential Eviction in Maryland: Information for Tenants" is a guide made to help those facing residential eviction understand their rights and where to find legal help.
The changes to "Failure to Pay Rent" evictions made during the pandemic will be expiring in the near future, said the Attorney General's Office. Tenants who think they may face eviction when these changes expire are encouraged to read the guide.
"The COVID pandemic has substantially affected the ability of many Marylanders to pay rent due to job loss, diminished wages, health crises, and more," Frosh said. "For families facing eviction and possible homelessness, there is help available. We encourage Maryland residents struggling to pay rent to read and share this document."
Click here to read the guide.