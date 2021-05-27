BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Storms rolled through the state Wednesday triggering severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

More than 7,500 people were without power as of 11 p.m. Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, it was down to 2,100 people without power.

Several trees went down into homes in Prince George’s County and Howard County during the storms displacing residents.

STORM DAMAGE ADVISORY: Reports of trees down in southern end of County. Approx 6pm in the 13300 blk of Pendleton St. in Ft. Washington. Tree into house. Collapse investigation. #PGFD Special Ops units on scene. 1 patient removed from home; minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/n2itvHCeG7 — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) May 26, 2021

STORM DAMAGE: Approx 6:45pm, #PGFD units responded to 13100 blk of Larkhall Cir in Ft. Washington for 2 trees down on a house with a partial structure collapse. 3 adults & 1 cat displaced. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/sAgbR1DdGX — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) May 26, 2021

Storm Damage: Approx 6:50pm, #PGFD units responded to the 13400 blk of Buchanan Dr. in Ft. Washington for a tree through roof. On scene, crews found tree in the house, owner not home at time. No injuries. 1 adult displaced. pic.twitter.com/Lk2CtIBRL2 — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) May 27, 2021

Earlier, storms toppled two trees into separate buildings in the 3000 block of Oak Green Circle in #EllicottCity. Structures have been posted as uninhabitable until trees are removed/repairs made. Property management working to provide temporary housing for displaced residents.. pic.twitter.com/I6gO3eaz49 — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 26, 2021

In Howard County, a lightning strike was to blame for a house fire.

Maple Lawn Fire Update: Crews are making good progress to extinguish the fire https://t.co/SDxcGIs0f3 pic.twitter.com/Kh6PQfq0QH — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 26, 2021

And in Cecil County, quarter-sized hail was reported.

But after the rain, some captured rainbows as the sun came back out.

The lightning also created a show Wednesday:

Crazy video of the lightning in Wheaton from the storms that rolled through. Video c/o Instagram user: @therealrichhundreds https://t.co/9ULKOD86pL pic.twitter.com/FTMiQHI1Zm — The MoCoShow (MCS) (@TheMoCoShow) May 27, 2021

