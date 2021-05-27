COVID LATESTMore Than 69% Of Maryland Residents Received At Least 1 Dose Of The Vaccine
By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Storms rolled through the state Wednesday triggering severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

More than 7,500 people were without power as of 11 p.m. Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, it was down to 2,100 people without power.

Several trees went down into homes in Prince George’s County and Howard County during the storms displacing residents.

In Howard County, a lightning strike was to blame for a house fire.

 

And in Cecil County, quarter-sized hail was reported.

But after the rain, some captured rainbows as the sun came back out.

The lightning also created a show Wednesday:

