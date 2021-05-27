QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY (WJZ) — An vehicle fire has closed Route 50 west at Nesbitt Road and travelers can expect significant delays, according to the Department of Emergency Services.
The closure happened shortly after 3 p.m. when an SUV overturned. Highway officials say all lanes will be closed for two to four hours.READ MORE: Transportation Officials Urging Drivers To Take Responsibility On The Road
READ MORE: 13-Year-Old Girl Missing From Urbana
Route 50 Westbound is Closed at Nesbit Road and traffic is being detoured on route 18. Please avoid the area and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/kIxQRZndgK
— Queen Anne's Co. DES (@QueenAnneEM) May 27, 2021
Highway officials say traffic is backed up for nearly seven miles. Traffic is being detoured to Route 18.
MORE NEWS: Mohammed Choudhury Named New Maryland State Schools Superintendent
UPDATE Queen Anne's County US 50 West at Nesbit Road. All lanes remain closed w/traffic backed up for nearly 7 miles. Southbound US 301 is closed at MD 18, along with WB US 50 at Md 18 to free trapped traffic prior to incident.
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) May 27, 2021
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now