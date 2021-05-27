COVID LATESTMore Than 69% Of Maryland Residents Received At Least 1 Dose Of The Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY (WJZ) — An vehicle fire has closed Route 50 west at Nesbitt Road and travelers can expect significant delays, according to the Department of Emergency Services.

The closure happened shortly after 3 p.m. when an SUV overturned. Highway officials say all lanes will be closed for two to four hours.

Highway officials say traffic is backed up for nearly seven miles. Traffic is being detoured to Route 18.

