SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WJZ) — A couple was gunned down in their own front yard in Springfield, Virginia Wednesday morning during what police say may have been a burglary. The victims, 55-year-old Edward McDaniel, Jr. and 63-year-old Brenda McDaniel, were military veterans.

Police said the husband and wife were shot and killed at point-blank range in the 800 block of Flint Street. The 911 dispatch received a call around 9:20 a.m. for a break-in. When officers arrived they found the couple suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard. They tried to resuscitate them, but they were later pronounced dead.

“They did nothing wrong. They were tragically and horribly murdered in their neighborhood,” said Commander Ed O’Carroll, of FCPD Major Crimes.

Two other family members were inside the home when the shooting took place, but were not hurt.

Fairfax County Police are working with other local partners to find the suspects. They said no firearm was recovered.

The suspect or suspects drove off in a light-colored 2018 four-door Nissan with Maryland plates 1EF1479. The vehicle is linked to the double homicide and also another active burglary investigation.

Chief Kevin Davis said the suspect is “known to the DMV” and they believe he still remains in the area.

“We urge that person or persons to contact us, the car may be parked in your neighborhood right now,” Davis said. “So, so please continue to work with your police department, as we do everything we can, and we’re not going to rest until we bring this killer to justice.”

Police said anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911. But, should consider the suspects armed and dangerous.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.