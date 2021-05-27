COVID LATESTMore Than 69% Of Maryland Residents Received At Least 1 Dose Of The Vaccine
By Kelsey Kushner
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Marylanders are hitting the road early ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

This weekend is the unofficial start of summer and after more than a year of covid hibernation, it seems like many are celebrating by getting out of town.

According to Maryland State Police, traffic enforcement will be intense, with officers from all 23 Maryland barracks on patrol, with eyes on traffic from the sky, the highway, as well as the waterways.

“We will have extra troopers patrolling Maryland highways from the mountains to the beaches this holiday weekend,” said Lt. Colonel Roland Butler, Chief of the Field Operation Bureau, Maryland State Police.

To avoid traffic, many are planning to head out early.

Authorities said they plan on keeping a close eye from above – using a helicopter to help monitor the flow of traffic.

