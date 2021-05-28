COVID LATESTMore Than 2.85M Marylanders Fully Vaccines, 69.4% Of Maryland Adults Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Dead Body, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 58-year-old man was found dead in northwest Baltimore Friday morning.

Baltimore Police responded to the 3800 block of Clarks Lane around 10:25 a.m. for a report of an injured person.

When they arrived, they found the man unresponsive with signs of trauma to his body.

Medics pronounced him dead.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

