BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 58-year-old man was found dead in northwest Baltimore Friday morning.
Baltimore Police responded to the 3800 block of Clarks Lane around 10:25 a.m. for a report of an injured person.READ MORE: Police Searching For Information After Body Found On Hammonds Ferry Road
When they arrived, they found the man unresponsive with signs of trauma to his body.READ MORE: Maryland Mom Picks Up New Pandemic Hobby: Dumpster Diving
Medics pronounced him dead.MORE NEWS: 2 Charged In Ocean City Quadruple Stabbing, Police Say Stemmed From Fight At House Party
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.