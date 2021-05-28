ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County Police corporal was suspended with pay after he was charged in an Howard County assault early Thursday morning.
Police officials learned Thursday that one of their officers was allegedly involved in a bar fight in Howard County around 1:49 a.m.
Corporal A. Salenieks was among those arrested and charged in the fight. The 8-year veteran was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
He was suspended with pay.