By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — New Era, the official hat supplier of Major League Baseball, released their “Local Market” collection hats on Tuesday afternoon. Meant to highlight important parts of the team’s home city, the hats feature area codes and different patches with various “connections” to the city. For the Orioles hat, that meant featuring a crab, the face of Edgar Allen Poe, the USS Constellation, the state outline and the nickname “Charm City” in cursive.

The immediate reaction from fans was….not positive. Pointing to everything from not knowing what the boat is meant to represent, to the face of Edgar Allen Poe on the back, fans ripped the hats.

 

One pointed to a missed opportunity by not including the signature spice of the region, Old Bay, on the hat.

Another fan suggested that New Era should add a different local connection to the hat to replace Poe.

Overall, the hats were ridiculed on Twitter from fans across the league to the point where it no longer appears that New Era has them listed on their website. What did you think of the hats? Were there designs you would rather have seen on them?

