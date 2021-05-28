ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 248 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths Friday as hospitalizations and the state’s positivity rate remain at their lowest since the start of the pandemic.

More than 2.85 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate fell to 1.73%.

Hospitalizations went down by two, now at 397 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 297 are in acute care and 100 are in the ICU. It’s the first time hospitalizations have dropped below 400 since October 2020.

Since the pandemic began, there are 459,343 total confirmed cases and 9,380 deaths.

The Maryland Department of Health’s Vital Statistics Administration revised the state’s COVID-19 data Thursday to include 517 more coronavirus-related deaths over the past year. Officials say those deaths, and 21 probable deaths, were previously miscoded.

There are 2,854,088 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,041,055 doses so far. Of those 3,186,967 are first doses with 10,659 administered in the last day. They have given out 2,622,493 second doses, 16,931 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 231,595 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 950 in the last day.

The state reports 69.4% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. Gov. Larry Hogan would like Maryland to reach 70% by Memorial Day.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,995 (210) 1* Anne Arundel 43,730 (631) 15* Baltimore 65,557 (1,614) 41* Baltimore City 52,797 (1,197) 24* Calvert 4,215 (84) 1* Caroline 2,340 (29) 0* Carroll 9,473 (246) 6* Cecil 6,293 (148) 2* Charles 10,845 (206) 2* Dorchester 2,825 (63) 1* Frederick 19,752 (328) 10* Garrett 2,031 (64) 1* Harford 16,546 (287) 5* Howard 19,195 (243) 7* Kent 1,348 (49) 2* Montgomery 70,789 (1,552) 50* Prince George’s 84,956 (1,533) 38* Queen Anne’s 2,996 (50) 1* St. Mary’s 6,016 (129) 0* Somerset 2,608 (40) 0* Talbot 2,157 (43) 0* Washington 14,567 (323) 4* Wicomico 7,670 (171) 0* Worcester 3,642 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (35) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 25,879 (3) 0* 10-19 47,335 (6) 1* 20-29 84,224 (40) 1* 30-39 78,690 (103) 6* 40-49 68,453 (280) 5* 50-59 68,364 (790) 32* 60-69 45,523 (1,581) 24* 70-79 25,013 (2,382) 43* 80+ 15,862 (4,193) 100* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 240,298 (4,536) 101* Male 219,045 (4,844) 111* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 142,524 (3,372) 78* Asian (NH) 11,094 (320) 11* White (NH) 162,288 (4,734) 104* Hispanic 69,505 (822) 18* Other (NH) 21,424 (99) 1* Data not available 52,508 (33) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.