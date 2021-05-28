BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Southwest Airlines pilot pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge of committing a lewd, indecent, or obscene act during a flight last year.
Sixty-year-old Michael Haak of Longwood, Florida admitted that while he was the pilot in command of a Southwest Airlines flight from Philadelphia International Airport to Orlando International Airport on August 10, 2020, he exposed himself to the female first officer and watched pornography.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Memorial Day Weekend Will Be On The Cooler Side, Rain Expected
Haak had never met the female first officer before that flight. According to the plea agreement, he admitted that once the plane reached cruising altitude, he got out of the pilot’s seat and took off his clothes and started watching pornography on a laptop while still in the cockpit.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Strong Storms Expected To Move In To Baltimore Area
While the the first officer continue perform her duties, he further engaged in inappropriate conduct.MORE NEWS: Maryland Traffic: Delays Reported Along Bay Bridge As People Head To The Beach For Memorial Day Weekend
Haak was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.