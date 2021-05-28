COVID LATESTMore Than 2.85M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, 69.4% Of Maryland Adults Received At Least One Dose Of Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan presented a governor’s citation Friday to Jonathan Bauer, the man who jumped into the Assawoman Bay to rescue a baby when she fell into the water after a crash on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

According to the Office of the Governor, a governor’s citation is the recognition of “a specific achievement.”

MORE NEWS: Gov. Larry Hogan Vetoes 18 Bills Involving Tax Hikes, Remote Teaching, Clean Energy And More

Bauer jumped 25-feet-from the Bay Bridge to save an 18-month-old girl from drowning. She was thrown from a vehicle into the water after a crash.

