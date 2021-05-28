OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan presented a governor’s citation Friday to Jonathan Bauer, the man who jumped into the Assawoman Bay to rescue a baby when she fell into the water after a crash on the Route 90 Bridge.
It was my honor to present a governor's citation to Jonathan Bauer, the humble hero who jumped 25 feet off the Maryland Route 90 bridge in Ocean City to save the life of a little girl after a crash earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/DNBOTvy6GV
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 28, 2021
According to the Office of the Governor, a governor's citation is the recognition of "a specific achievement."
Bauer jumped 25-feet-from the bridge to save an 18-month-old girl from drowning. She was thrown from a vehicle into the water after a crash.