BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Keith Davis Jr. has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in a 2020 prison stabbing incident, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office has confirmed. The office has decided to seek prosecution.
According to court documents, Davis was on work assignment at the MRDCC Prison serving breakfast to inmates on June 2. Davis reportedly splashed orange juice in an inmate's face and stabbed him multiple times with a "knife-like weapon."
The inmate who was attacked left the incident with multiple punctures and lacerations.
Davis has been tried for the June 2015 murder of Pimlico security guard Kevin Jones four times. The trials ended with a hung jury twice, an overturned conviction once and then he was convicted again during the fourth trial and sentenced to 50 years in prison.
He was granted a new trial for the fifth time in early May.
Davis’ case has become a focus of local social justice movements. He has maintained his innocence over the years.