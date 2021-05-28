BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you plan on enjoying the great outdoors this Memorial Day weekend, you may have to rethink those plans, if you’re staying in Maryland.
Temperatures will be in the low 60s this weekend and rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday.
Friday: It'll be partly cloudy with a high of 76. Rain is expected later in the day.
Saturday: It’ll be a lot cooler and mostly cloudy with a high of 59. Rain is expected to be spotty.
Sunday: It’s expected to be cool and damp with a high of 61. Rain is expected throughout the day.
Monday: The sun is expected to return with some clouds. The high will be 76.
WJZ's Weather Team will be working throughout the weekend to track any possible storms headed our way.
