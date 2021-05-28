COVID LATESTMore Than 69% Of Maryland Residents Received At Least 1 Dose Of The Vaccine
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Baltimore, DC, Maryland, Memorial Day Weekend, virgina, Weather, Weather Stories

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you plan on enjoying the great outdoors this Memorial Day weekend, you may have to rethink those plans, if you’re staying in Maryland.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s this weekend and rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday.

READ MORE: 3 Assaulted In Ocean City, Maryland As Memorial Day Weekend Begins

Friday: It’ll be partly cloudy with a high of 76. Rain is expected later in the day.

READ MORE: Mohammed Choudhury Named New Maryland State Schools Superintendent

Saturday: It’ll be a lot cooler and mostly cloudy with a high of 59. Rain is expected to be spotty.

Sunday: It’s expected to be cool and damp with a high of 61. Rain is expected throughout the day.

Monday: The sun is expected to return with some clouds. The high will be 76.

WJZ’s Weather Team will be working throughout the weekend to track any possible storms headed our way.

MORE NEWS: Transportation Officials Urging Drivers To Be Responsible This Memorial Day Weekend

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.