OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Two people are in custody following an assault early Friday morning in Ocean City, Maryland.

OCMD Police responded to the 10 block of 130th Street around 12:35 a.m. for a report of a serious assault. When they arrived that found four stabbing victims in front of a local fire department. Two of the victims were flown to Tidal Health by Maryland State Police Trooper 4, while a third victim was flown to Christiana Hospital via Delaware State Police Trooper 2. A fourth victim was not transported.

All of the victims have non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police learned the suspects and victims got into a fight at a house party in the area.

Police arrested and charged two people in connection with the stabbing: 18-year-old Stas Urbanski-Hughes from Frankford, Delaware and 18-year-old Brandon Storm Allen Messick from Ocean City.

Both Urbanski-Hughes and Messick charged with four counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment each, and openly wear and carry a dangerous weapon.

They are awaiting to appear in court.

The Ocean City Police Department is prepared and proactively handling criminal violations and citizen complaints of illegal activity to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors.

We want to remind citizens that if they see something suspicious, or have concerns about possible criminal activity occurring in Ocean City, reach out to us. We encourage you to call our Tip Line at 410-520-5136, email us at crimetips@oceancitymd.gov or contact the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610.

UPDATE (5/28/21 8:43 a.m.): This is still an active investigation. OCPD has two suspects in custody. There are no outstanding suspects in this case. We will have more information this afternoon. — Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) May 28, 2021

