OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police are investigating after a serious assault near 130th Street early Friday morning.
Police said three victims have been taken to local hospitals.
No other details are available at this time.

The Ocean City Police Department is on the scene of a serious assault in the area of 130th Street. Three victims have been flown out to local area hospitals as a result. This is still an active investigation. We will provide updates as they become available. #YourOCMDPD pic.twitter.com/dzndITP0y8
— Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) May 28, 2021
