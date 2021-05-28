COVID LATESTMore Than 69% Of Maryland Residents Received At Least 1 Dose Of The Vaccine
By CBS Baltimore Staff
assault, Crime, Ocean City Police

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police are investigating after a serious assault near 130th Street early Friday morning.

Police said three victims have been taken to local hospitals.

No other details are available at this time.

CBS Baltimore Staff